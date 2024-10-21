IRSD School Choice Application Period in DE Opens Mon, November 4

The 2025-2026 school choice application period will open on Monday, November 4th through January 8th. All Indian River School District school choice applications must be submitted online – and the system offers options for both English and Spanish.

Additional information from IRSD:

All Indian River School District school choice applications must be submitted online at schoolchoicede.org. The online system offers both English and Spanish options for applications.

Decisions on Grades K-12 will begin February 24, 2025. Parents must accept the invitation by the designated deadline within the invitation.

Please note: kindergarten students must be pre-registered with their home school before school choice applications will be processed.

When visiting schoolchoicede.org, parents must create an account with a user name and password. It is recommended that the username be an e-mail address. Once an account has been created, the parent can complete the application for selection of choice schools. There are up to 3 choices available. However, the parent is not required to request 3 schools. Simply request the school(s) of interest.

A separate application is required for each child. Parents may also apply for the Spanish Immersion Program available at John M. Clayton Elementary, East Millsboro Elementary, and North Georgetown Elementary for kindergarten. (Certain conditions apply for applications to the Spanish Immersion program in later grades.)

Existing IRSD School Choice Students in the Fifth or Eighth Grade:

School Choice students currently in the fifth or eighth grade require completion of another school choice application to be considered for the next building level next year. Failure to complete the new school choice application will result in the student being placed in his/her home school for the 2025-2026 school year.

The school choice system will also designate district schools that are anticipated to have openings and those that are at capacity. Parents will still be permitted to submit applications for “At Capacity” schools. However, these applications may be placed on a waitlist or denied due to capacity.

The parent/guardian will receive an e-mail confirmation once the school choice application has been submitted. The parent/guardian may review, edit or withdraw the application at any time prior to the January 8, 2025, deadline with the use of the established username and password.

For more information about school choice or the online application system, please contact the IRSD district office at (302) 436-1000.