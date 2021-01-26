IRSD Schools Considering Requests for Hybrid Instruction for Third Marking Period

Indian River School District parents wishing to shift their child from remote to hybrid instruction for the third

marking period are asked to contact the child’s school.

In considering such requests, schools will determine if social distancing guidelines of three (3) feet or more

between students can be maintained in the classroom setting. Additionally, schools must determine if

transportation services can be provided with social distancing guidelines of three (3) feet or more between

students on school buses. Schools will log requests in the order received.

Schools will contact parents to discuss remote-to-hybrid requests prior to the start of the third marking period

on Wednesday, February 3.

Schools will continue to honor hybrid-to-remote requests at any time.