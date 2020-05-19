IRSD Schools to Host Virtual/Drive-Up Graduation Ceremonies

Graduation ceremonies at Indian River High School, Sussex Central High School and the Howard T. Ennis School will be a combination of virtual and drive-up events in 2020. The Indian River Board of Education approved the plan at its regular meeting on May 18.

In addition to hosting virtual online ceremonies that will feature photo tributes to each graduate and speeches from the class president, valedictorian and salutatorian, the schools will also host drive-up events in which graduating seniors will visit their schools individually to receive their diploma and have their photo taken in their cap and gown. Please note that there will be a limit on the number of family members permitted to accompany each student to the drive-up event.

Dates for the drive-up graduation events are as follows:

– Indian River High School – Wednesday, June 17

– Sussex Central High School – Thursday, June 18

– Howard T. Ennis School – Friday, June 19

Each school is formulating the details of its virtual/drive-up ceremony and will communicate the final plans to families in the coming weeks.