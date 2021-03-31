IRSD Seeks Candidates For School Board Vacancies

The Indian River School District is inviting interested candidates for two vacant positions on the Board of Education.

The seats are in District 1. The terms would run through June 30th, 2022.

Candidates must submit a candidate filing form and letter of interest by April 16th, 2021 at 4:00p.m. To access the form, please CLICK HERE

People who are interested in joining the board may also contact Superintendent Jay Owens at 302-436-1000 or [email protected]

Qualified candidates must be a resident of IRSD District 1, be 18 years of age or older, and cannot hold a paid position with the district.