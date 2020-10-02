IRSD to Add 2 PM Curbside Meal Pickups at IRHS and North Georgetown Elementary

Beginning on Wednesday, October 7, the Indian River School District will provide afternoon curbside meal

pickup at two locations.

Indian River High School and North Georgetown Elementary School will offer free meals for curbside pickup

every Wednesday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Those sites will also continue regular morning meal service on

Wednesdays from 10:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Service will take place in the bus parking lot at both schools.

Food supplies may be limited the first few weeks of service as nutrition service staff assess the demand for

meals and the food supplies needed to accommodate families.

The district will continue to provide free meals for curbside pickup to all students every Wednesday as part of

the USDA Summer Food Service Program, which has been extended through December 31 (contingent on

USDA funding). Meals are free of charge and available to all children 18 years and under. Service will take

place from 10:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Georgetown Elementary School (Front entrance)

Howard T. Ennis School (Cafeteria entrance by indoor swimming pool)

Indian River High School (Bus parking lot)

Long Neck Elementary School (Bus parking lot)

Lord Baltimore Elementary School (Parent drop-off/pick-up line)

Millsboro Middle School (Bus parking lot)

North Georgetown Elementary School (Bus parking lot)

Selbyville Middle School (Bus parking lot)

Parents or guardians may drive up to the meal distribution location where a nutrition services staff member will

hand them a “Meals to Go” package in a contactless fashion. Students utilizing the hybrid learning model will

receive a five-day meal bag while remote learners will receive a seven-day meal bag. Hybrid students will have

the opportunity to be served breakfast and lunch at their schools on the days they are receiving in-person

instruction and those meals are also free of charge through December 31 (contingent on USDA funding).

Students who have selected the hybrid model but do not begin in-person instruction until October or November

are entitled to a seven-day package until they begin attending school in-person.

Parents/guardians are advised to clear space in their vehicle’s trunk prior to arrival.