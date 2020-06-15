IRSD to Hold Policy & Board Meetings Online June 22

Indian River School District will hold its regular monthly meeting and policy committee meeting on Monday, June 22 online via Zoom. The policy meeting begins at 4pm and the board meeting at 7pm.

The public is invited to participate in both meetings. Please disregard any previous notice of these meetings being held at Sussex Central High School.

A link to the Zoom meetings and instructions on how to join the sessions will be posted on the district website at irsd.net on June 22.

Public comments for the Board of Education meeting will be accepted in written form and will be read into the meeting record. Any written public comments must be submitted to Jennifer Troublefield at Jennifer.troublefield@irsd.k12.de.us by noon on Friday, June 19.

The change to an online platform was necessary due to Delaware’s current social distancing restrictions related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Public bodies are permitted to conduct meetings electronically through a special proclamation issued by Delaware Gov. John Carney subsequent to his State of Emergency declaration of March 13, 2020.