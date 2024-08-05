IRSD To Implement New Weapons Detection System for Some Home HS Sporting Events

A new weapons detection system will be implemented for certain high school athletic events for the new school year in the Indian River School District. This includes football and basketball games at Indian River and Sussex Central High Schools. This system will help staff identify firearms, knives and other weapons already prohibited and remove them from the event. The system uses low-frequency electromagnetic technology that does not impact medical or electronic devices and is safe for children and pregnant women.

Additional information from IRSD:

“It is imperative that we ensure the safety of students, staff and community members at athletic events at our high schools,” IRSD Superintendent Jay Owens said. “This new screening process will allow us to identify and remove potentially dangerous weapons from the facility with minimal inconvenience to those in attendance. It is our mission to create a safe, respectful and enjoyable experience for all visitors to our campuses.”

Specific screening procedures may vary depending on the school location. Anyone who expresses discomfort walking through the detection devices will be offered the option to pass through an alternative screening method.

Weapons are prohibited on all IRSD properties and the district requests that spectators allow extra time to pass through the screening process when arriving for athletic events.



The Indian River School District thanks the community for it patience and understanding as it implements these new safety measures.

