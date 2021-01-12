IRSD WI-FI Hotspots Available For Low-Income Families

The Indian River School District has wi-fi hotspots available as part of the Connect Delaware program for low-

income families that have experienced hardships receiving reliable internet access.

Families can arrange for pickup of the devices by contacting their home school. Eligible families must

participate in a low-income program to qualify. Qualifying programs include:

* Free/Reduced Lunch (National School Lunch Program/Head Start)

* Medicaid

* Public Housing

* Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP)

* Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

* Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

* Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

* Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC)

Internet hotspots will provide service until December 31, 2021 and families will not be asked to return the

devices or continue service after that time. There is a limit of one device per household. Hotspots are available

only while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please visit irsd.net/access for additional information.