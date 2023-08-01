UPDATED: ISS Resupply Mission Launches from Wallops Tonight

Image courtesy NASA TV

UPDATED – 9pm – It was a picture perfect launch from the Mid-Atlantic Spaceport at the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia tonight. The Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus cargo craft lifted off just after 8:30pm

Northrop Grumman’s 19th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station is expected to lift off from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 8:31 tonight. The Cygnus cargo craft aboard the Antares rocket is filled with over 8200 pounds of supplies bound for the ISS. Cygnus should arrive Friday morning and will be captured by the robotic arm beginning at 4:30am with installation coverage at 7:30am. Cygnus will remain at the ISS until October.

Live coverage of tonight’s launch will begin at 8pm on NASA TV