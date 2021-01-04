It’s A Girl! Beebe’s 1st Baby Of 2021

The first Beebe Baby of 2021 entered the world one hour and three minutes into the new year.

Emely Gomez Manjarrez is the first child of Maria Manjarrez and Silvestre Gomez of Millsboro.

As is tradition, Beebe team members took up a collection to provide the family with a gift basket of baby-friendly items such as diapers, blankets and onesies.

“I picked Beebe because I wanted to be supported with breastfeeding. The doctors and nurses at Beebe are always helping you out,” Maria said. The couple added “we are very thankful for the beginning of a new year and a new baby.”