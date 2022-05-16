It’s Bike To Work Week 2022

You may encounter more cyclists on the roads this week.

It is Bike to Work Week, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said there may be more participants as more workplaces are starting to return to normal.

Motorists and bicyclists should be aware that the roads are meant to be shared and they should look out for each other. Cyclists must follow all traffic lights and stop signs, and should always ride with the traffic, and never against it. Also, motorists should keep a safe distance and allow at least three feet of space when passing, under Maryland state law.

“Bicycling is an important part of MDOT SHA’s integrated transportation network, and ‘Bike to Work Week’ is the perfect time to highlight this healthy commuting option,” MDOT SHA Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Administrator for District Operations Andre Futrell said. “Throughout the state, we’re expanding opportunities for travelers to use bicycles to reach their destinations, but we need motorists and bicyclists to follow the rules of the road and look out for each other.”

MDOT SHA provided additional safety tips:

Keep a safe following distance.

Allow at least 3 feet of space when passing. It’s the law.

Yield the right of way to bicyclists when turning right.

Keep your eyes on the road and not the phone.

Look for bicyclists before opening a car door.

Look for bicyclists and pedestrians before backing out of driveways and parking spaces.

Bicyclists are reminded that safety is a two-way street, and are encouraged to always:

Stop at all red lights and stop signs.

Ride defensively and expect the unexpected.

Ride with traffic, never against it.

Use hand signals when turning or stopping.

Use marked bike lanes or paths when present.

Wear a correctly-fitted helmet.

For additional bike safety tips and resources, visit www.roads.maryland.gov/bikesafety or follow MDOT SHA on Twitter @MDSHA and on Facebook at facebook.com/MDOTSHA.

