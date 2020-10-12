It’s Columbus Day – Here’s What’s Closed

It’s the end of a three-day holiday weekend for many. The observance of Columbus Day is impacting government offices and services.



Rehoboth Beach City Hall offices are closed today. There is no residential trash pick-up.



Worcester County Government Offices, including the Department of Recreation and Parks, are also closed today.



Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration branches are closed as well. Many MVA services are also available online.

Other governments and services may also be affected by the holiday – please check in advance.