This is election day in Laurel.

Mayor John Shwed is being challenged by Mark Sikora. Also, two candidates are running for an at-large seat on town council.

Incumbent Jeff Hill is not running. That leaves a contest between Laura Mackey and Donald Holden.

Incumbents Robin Fisher and Jonathan Kellam are unopposed in districts two and three.

Voting hours in Laurel are between 1:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the Laurel Fire Hall on Tenth Street.

