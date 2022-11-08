UPDATED: It’s Election Day – VOTE!

Today is Election Day. In Delaware and Maryland the polls are open from 7am to 8pm. Unlike early voting – on Election Day you must vote at your assigned polling location. Mid-morning and mid-afternoon are usually slower times at the polls. If you are in line when the polls close at 8pm – you will still be able to cast your ballot.

CLICK HERE if you want to see your sample ballot, find out where you vote, find out how to work Delaware’s new voting machines or other information.

CLICK HERE for Maryland Election information

From the Delaware Department of Election – the breakdown of Absentee & Early Voting for the General Election: