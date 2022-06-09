It’s Ocean City Air Show Weekend – That Means Many Traffic Complications

An announcement courtesy of the Town of Ocean City:

The Town of Ocean City would like to remind our residents and visitors to expect traffic delays during the Ocean City Air Show 2022 Event. The Air Show will be taking place this weekend on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, 2022. Traffic congestion is expected to be heavy in the downtown area from the Route 50 bridge to the north of 33rd Street each day from approximately 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traffic patterns in the downtown area will be altered each day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The following traffic patterns will be in effect.

17th and 19 th Street will not permit north or south-bound traffic on Coastal Highway to turn.

Street will not permit north or south-bound traffic on Coastal Highway to turn. Traffic will be rerouted on northbound Baltimore Avenue at 9 th and 12 th Street starting at 3:00 p.m. each day to allow patrons to leave the Air Show event.

and 12 Street starting at 3:00 p.m. each day to allow patrons to leave the Air Show event. Traffic patterns will be altered at 12 th Street and Coastal Highway, 15 th Street, and St. Louis Avenue, and 21 st Street and Baltimore Ave southbound each day from 3:00 p.m., until cleared.

Street and Coastal Highway, 15 Street, and St. Louis Avenue, and 21 Street and Baltimore Ave southbound each day from 3:00 p.m., until cleared. The Route 50 Drawbridge will be skipping the scheduled opening at 3:25 p.m. both days to allow vehicle traffic to enter/exit Ocean City.

We encourage viewers and visitors to arrive in Ocean City before 10:30 a.m. to avoid traffic delays. The Coastal Highway Beach Bus will be running every 15 minutes from 6:00 a.m. to 3 a.m. In addition, the Express Beach Bus will transport to/from the West Ocean City Park N Ride and 17th Street and Baltimore Ave every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Express Beach Bus will transport to/from the 40th Street South Convention Center parking lot and 18th Street and Baltimore Ave approximately every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The bus is $3 Ride-All-Day (exact cash fare required).

In addition, heavy pedestrian traffic is also expected at the Air Show Center and the surrounding areas. Pedestrians are encouraged to use crosswalks and cross with caution. We would like to encourage everyone to Walk Smart, Drive Smart, and Bike Smart while enjoying the Air Show Event.