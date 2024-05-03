It’s Parking Season at Delmarva Beaches

Parking season is underway in some beach towns – and coming soon to the rest! Ocean City started the season off on April 1st where parking is free Monday through Thursday through May 23rd at the Inlet parking lot and on the street and municipal lots. But you must pay $3/hour at the inlet lot Friday through Sunday and $2/hour at street meters and in municipal lots. From May 24th through September 30th – the Inlet lot is $3.50/hour (except for July 4th – $5/hour). Street and municipal lot parking is $3/hour. The West Ocean City Park-n-Ride is free to park and the West OC Shuttle is free (except during Special Events – $4 and includes a Ride-All-Day bus pass).

Parking also is underway in Lewes – parking at the Savannah Beach and Johnnie Walker Beach meters is $2.50/hour – from 9am to 8pm May 1st through September 30. Parking at meters downtown are $1.50/hour from 9am to 8pm through October 14th.

For the rest of the beach towns – paid parking will begin on May 15th.

Dewey Beach – May 15 – Sept 15 – all public streets (Permits available for daily/weekend or weekly – from parking Kiosk and seasonal parking from Town Hall)

Rehoboth Beach – May 15 – Sept 15 – parking meters ($4/hour) from 10am to 10pm daily/permits from 10am to 5pm for any unmetered area are enforced. Permits available for daily, weekend, weekly or seasonal purchase.

Bethany Beach – May 15 – Sept 15 – All public parking spaces are either pay-to-park or permit daily. Click here for more information on parking in Bethany Beach

South Bethany – May 15 – Sept 15 10am – 5pm and 12am to 6am – where posted

Homeowner permits $30 – limited to 2 and you must submit Rental/Non-Rental Form & be sure any outstanding fees have been paid

Visitors – daily non-refundable parking permits – $20 each at Kiosk outside Town Hall

Fenwick Island – May 15 – Sept 15 9am to 10pm daily/parking permits required