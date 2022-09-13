It’s Primary Election Day in Delaware! Polls open this morning at 7am and will remain open until 8pm. In a Delaware Primary – only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote – and you’ll only see the candidates listed for your party and districts. If you have not yet registered – you can do so at your assigned polling location.

If you have not yet turned in your absentee ballot or mail in vote – it must be received by 8pm tonight to be counted – these ballots will NOT be accepted at polling locations. The drop box location in Sussex County is at the Election office on North Race Street in Georgetown until 8pm.

