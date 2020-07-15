It’s Tax Day! Here’s What You Should Know:

The three-month extension to file your 2019 tax return is coming to an end.

The normal deadline to file of April 15th was extended until July 15th this year due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s deadline applies to federal taxes as well as taxes in Delaware and Maryland.

Tax payments and the first two 2020 estimated tax payments are also coming due.

If you are still not ready to file, you can file for an extension by filing FORM 4868 with the IRS.To avoid interest charges and possible late-payment penalties, taxpayers should estimate any tax liability and pay it by the July 15th deadline.

Find out more:

IRS

Delaware

Maryland