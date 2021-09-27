J-1 Visa Holder Charged With Rape In Ocean View

A citizen of Guinea in the US on a J-1 Student Visa has been charged with rape in Ocean View.

According to Ocean View Police, an investigation into the rape of a 19-year-old woman began in August, and a resident of the same home, Hamza Mara, was identified as a suspect through DNA analysis

Police said the two worked for the same employer.

Mara was arraigned and was being held on $25,000 cash bond. He is charged with one count of rape, second degree.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Ocean View Police at 302-539-1111.