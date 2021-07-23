JA of Eastern Shore Plans New Learning Center

Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore plans to create a 25,000-square-foot state of the art learning center with the focus on financial literacy. It will be known as the Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center.

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation and the Richard A. Henson Foundation Thursday announced the awarding of $1.25-million in matching grants to create the ‘experiential learning center’ at an abandoned store. An anonymous donation of $1-million has also been made toward J.A.’s $5-million capital campaign.

“This will be a true game-changer for the students on the Eastern Shore, our community, and for thousands of students in our region who deserve real-world experiences that prepare them for the future,” Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore President and CEO Jayme Hayes said. “It will enhance our ability to impact more youth with experiential programming that fuels the workforce pipeline and ensures that area youth grow into career-ready, financially responsible, and entrepreneurially minded citizens.”

The center is expected to serve students in nine Maryland Eastern Shore counties and from Accomack County, Virginia.

“At Perdue Farms, we are committed to improving the quality of life in our communities. Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore is such an asset to our hometown community, and the future of financial education for students in the region is about to get a lot more fun thanks to the opportunities available through the Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center,” Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue said. “It is because of the foresight of Frank Perdue and Mr. Henson that, together through our Foundations, we can carry on their philanthropic legacies with this joint gift to a program they both helped bring to the Eastern Shore decades ago.”

“This new Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center will help to continue to provide hands-on learning experiences to middle and high school students across the Eastern Shore. We are incredibly proud of the work of Junior Achievement and the hundreds of volunteers annually, helping to elevate and prepare our youth for exciting futures,” Richard A. Henson Foundation Board Chairman Greg Olinde said.