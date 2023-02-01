Jacksonville, Florida Teen Arrested for Shooting into Occupied Felton Home

18-year-old Tyler Schuman of Jacksonville, Florida is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution after a shooting that occurred in Felton yesterday morning. State Police say that before 7 am, several gunshots were fired into a house on Lake Drive. A 43-year-old man, 40-year-old woman, and three children were in the home at the time but not injured.



A trooper on patrol found Schuman in a black Chevrolet Malibu near the Dairy Queen in Camden. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody without incident. Troopers found numerous shell casings in the car along with a loaded Glock handgun underneath the driver’s seat. Detectives later discovered that Schuman had driven to the parking lot of the Positive Outcomes Charter School in Camden after the shooting but prior to the police learning about his involvement with this incident. Schuman was in the parking lot for a brief period before leaving the area, and he did not have any contact with the school itself.

Schuman was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 21 (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Under 21 (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Weapon in a Safe School Zone (Felon)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 5 counts

Schuman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $100,000 cash bond.