Jamaican Prime Minister to be Keynote Speaker at DSU’s Graduate Commencement Ceremony

Jamaican Prime Minister, The Most Honorable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP

will deliver the keynote address at Delaware State’s Graduate Commencement ceremony at 1:00

pm on Friday May 10, 2024. The ceremony will be held in the William B. DeLauder Education

& Humanities Theatre on campus.



In October 2011, Prime Minister Holness became the youngest person, at age 39, to serve as the

Prime Minister of Jamaica. Before his elevation to Prime Minister and Leader of the Jamaica

Labour Party, he became a Member of the Jamaican Parliament in 1997, representing West

Central St. Andrew, a constituency he continues to represent today. He served as Opposition

Spokesperson on Education and Land and Development and worked on housing issues. He

would later serve as one of Jamaica’s most transformative Ministers of Education from 2007 to

2012.



Prime Minister Holness is the first-ever sitting Prime Minister to speak at a DSU

Commencement Ceremony. Other past notable DSU Commencement speakers include then-past

President John Kofi Agyekum of Ghana in 2015 and then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in 2016.

The University offers Ed.D., and Master’s Degree programs in Education Leadership in Jamaica

and an Associate of Art/Science Program for Jamaica’s high school students.



University President Tony Allen noted the significance of Prime Minister Holness as Keynote

Speaker saying, “Prime Minister Holness has led Jamaica’s remarkable economic turnaround that

has attracted global attention. We could not be more pleased to have a distinguished leader offer

his words of wisdom to the 2024 graduating class. We are all looking forward to hearing his

perspectives on sustainable development as he shares his vision of a shared prosperity for all.”

Also, Exelon President and CEO Calvin Butler will be the keynote speaker at the 8 a.m. Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony on the same above date.