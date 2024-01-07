January 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

January 9th, 2024, is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The Fraternal Order of Police reports as of Dec. 30st. 124 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty. Now more than ever is time to show our Police that the community supports them. Please show your support by doing any or all of the following:

Fly a blue ribbon on your mailbox, motorcycle, vehicle or anywhere one can be tied.

Shine a blue light in your home window

Send a card or have local schools make cards for the local department.

Host or attend a local rally in support of law enforcement.

Share your support on social media.

Most importantly, if you see a Police Officer, THANK a Police Officer.

CLICK HERE FOR THE OFFICER DOWN MEMORIAL PAGE