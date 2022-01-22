JANUARY IS BLOOD DONOR MONTH

January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.

Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross and Blood Banks of America encourage everyone who can donate to continue their donations. Those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safe and saves lives.

Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents; rely on blood donations from people like you and me.

Here are some of the biggest reasons giving blood is so important.

About 36,000 units of red blood cells and 7,000 units of platelets are needed every single day in the U.S.

The most requested blood type by hospitals is type O. This kind of blood can be transfused to patients of all blood types, so it’s always in great demand and very short supply. Only 7% of people in the U.S. have type O.

A single-car accident victim may need up to 100 pints of blood to survive.

About 6.8 million people donate blood every year in the U.S.

38% of our population is eligible to donate, but less than 10% actually do.

Donating blood is a simple, safe process. All you have to do is register, take a mini-medical history test, donate, and then accept free refreshments like water, Gatorade, granola bars, etc.

A single donation from a single patient can help more than one person.

For more information – or to register to donate – Blood Bank of Delmarva or American Red Cross