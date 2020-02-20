Jay Leno is coming to Ocean City!

Jay Leno is coming to the Ocean City Maryland Performing Arts Center for one night only, Thursday, May 14, 2020!

Acclaimed TV late night show host and admired stand-up comedian, Jay Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business.”

Jay Leno’s late night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the #1-rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” – he never lost a ratings year in which he served as host.

Leno, currently produces and is host of the CNBC Television series “JAY LENO’S GARAGE” now in its fifth season.

“Jay Leno’s Garage” explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it’s the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories. The series debuted in October 2015 and delivered CNBC’s most-watched first season in network history.

Show times are 7pm and 9:30pm. For tickets visit the OC Box Office, call Ticketmaster 1-800-551-SEAT or online at DelmarvaConcerts.com.