UPDATED – 11/24/26 – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to life in prison. In September, 49 year old Brock Schuchart pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a minor, 2nd degree rape and production of child pornography for incidents that occurred in his household to a minor between the ages of 5 and 10 at the time – from 2021 to 2026.

Trial was held in late October for Schuchart’s wife, Ann, who entered an Alford plea to sex abuse of a minor. Her sentencing is set for December 18th.

============================================

ORIGINAL STORY – 05/22/26 – A teacher at James M. Bennett High School has been placed on administrative leave and is not currently working in Wicomico County Public Schools. Officials report that Ann Schuchart failed to comply with mandatory child abuse reporting requirements under Maryland law.

The alleged occurrences of unreported child abuse took place outside the school setting, unrelated to school or school system operations or interactions with student within the school system. However, regardless of where concerns about child abuse arise – all school system employees are required to comply fully with Maryland’s mandatory reporting requirements. The investigation into the allegations is in the hands of the appropriate authorities and the school system is cooperating fully.

The investigation remains active and no further information can be provided at this time.

UPDATED: According to court records, Ann Schuchart is charged with over 50 sex offenses involving a minor, which occurred between 2021 and April of this year – she was released on her own recognizance on Thursday. Schuchart’s husband, Brock, is being held without bond – he is charged with over 100 sex offenses involving a minor. Brock Schuchart will have an initial hearing on June 5th.