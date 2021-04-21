John King, Former US Ed. Sec., Runs For Md. Governor

The former U.S. Education Secretary under President Obama is running for Governor of Maryland.

John King plans to seek the Democratic nomination. He has been the head of the Washington-based Education Trust since leaving the White House, focusing on closing the achievement gap in schools.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is also running in the Democratic field, and others are believed to be considering a campaign.

“Building a movement for real change may sound like a long-shot, but the truth is my whole life has been a long-shot – in fact, my ancestors could not have imagined that I would be where I am today. I am living because they survived. I am running for them and to make good on the promise of a better future for Marylanders for generations to come,” King said on his campaign website.