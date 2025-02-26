John Myrick Files as a Candidate for Governor of Maryland

Former U.S. Senate Candidate John A. Myrick of Lanham, MD (Prince George’s County), filed today with the Maryland Board of Elections in Annapolis as a Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland for the 2026 election. He ran for the U.S. Senate in 2024, seeking to represent all Marylanders. He was defeated in the Republican Primary but received solid support for a first-time candidate from throughout the State. John was approached by a considerable number of Marylanders from across the State and asked to run for Governor.

Additional Information About John Myrick

John Myrick was raised in Maryland and served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve before retiring in 2008 as a highly decorated combat veteran. While serving, he worked as a highly decorated and highly respected Civilian Senior Intelligence Officer within the U.S. Intelligence Community and is considered a Subject Matter Expert on National Security Intelligence Policy and asymmetric threats. His major areas of expertise include counterterrorism, counterdrug, counterintelligence, and counter weapons of mass destruction. He has lectured on National Security Intelligence Matters & Policy at a number of major universities throughout the United States; has testified dozens of times before several Congressional Committees, Subcommittees, and Members; has briefed NATO and other allied leaders; and served as a keynote speaker for an international symposium on counterterrorism hosted by the Australian Federal Police. Since leaving Federal service in 2013, he has been a Senior Federal Contract Advisor on National Security matters for the U.S. Departments of Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security.

John believes that the people of Maryland have not had the best of choices to represent their interests. John decided that he could no longer stand by on the sidelines and watch our elected officials in Annapolis continue the same actions that have resulted in a reckless and wasteful spending of our taxpayer Dollars, failing schools, high crime, and zero accountability. He said, “If good people continue to stand by and do nothing, Marylanders will continue to have their voices ignored. If good people are not willing to step up and try to make a difference, we have no one to blame but ourselves.” When asked why he’s running for Governor, John replied, “For far too long, Marylanders have suffered under State Government that does not have their best interests at heart. Maryland needs a Governor who understands that he works for them. Maryland needs a Governor who isn’t looking out for his own personal enrichment or ambitions.

Politicians create problems; I solve problems. Maryland can no longer

afford a politician as Governor – we need a Public Servant and I believe that I am that

Public Servant.”

John brings decades of experience in national security and law enforcement to his bid for this

seat. John is not a politician; he is a public servant who believes that Marylanders’ voices have

long been ignored by our elected representatives. He pledges to work with the State House

leadership and Maryland’s Congressional Delegation to ensure that Marylanders’ positions and

concerns are heard. John believes that partisan politics has gridlocked the State for far too long,

and is dedicated to work with anyone; regardless of political party or affiliation; in order to solve

the problems facing Marylanders and our nation.

Position Highlights:

1) Creating a Common-Sense State Budget…Because we ALL have to live within our

means.

2) Encouraging Businesses to Come to Maryland…Because the Federal Government

cannot be Maryland’s ONLY business.

3) Providing Our Children with a Quality Education WITHOUT Bankrupting the State

in the Process…Because we all want what’s best for our children.

4) Working with EVERYONE to Improve the Lives of EVERY Marylander…Because

no one benefits from not working together.

John will bring fresh perspectives, without being beholden to any special interest or pushing

anyone’s agenda, to the Governor’s Office. John Myrick seeks to be a Governor for ALL

Marylanders.

John welcomes the opportunity to discuss these and other important issues affecting

Marylanders and the nation. He may be reached via telephone at (301) 751-5651; email at

johnmyrickforgovernor@gmail.com; or through his website johnmyrickforMDgovernor.org.