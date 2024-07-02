Joint Firearms Suppression Initiative in Wicomico County Nets Weapons and Drugs

Image courtesy Salisbury PD/Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office

A firearms suppression initiative in Wicomico County in June resulted in the recovery of multiple weapons, drugs and the arrest of five people. The Salisbury Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office joint initiative is aimed at enhancing public safety and deterring criminal activity involving firearms. Officers and deputies conducted 48 traffic stops and 18 field interviews which led to multiple arrests and the recovery of five illegal firearms – two were reported stolen. A variety of drugs was seized – including over 22 grams of cocaine, 37 grams of heroin and 21 oxycodone/fentanyl tablets. Police encourage community members to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to make Salisbury and Wicomico County safer places to live.