A joint operation has led to an arrest in a fatal overdose case. In collaboration with the Maryland State Apprehension Team (MSAT), the Ocean City Police Department arrested Elijah Kellam on December 10th in connection with two fatal overdoses in January 2024. The investigation began on January 18th, when officers discovered the bodies of two individuals at a hotel near 22nd Street, later determined to have died from drug overdoses. Evidence linked Kellam to the distribution of the drugs involved, leading to a Worcester County Grand Jury indictment on November 19th for two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of distributing CDS- fentanyl. During his arrest, officers found controlled dangerous substances on Kellam, and he had an outstanding bench warrant from Wicomico County. Additional charges include possession of a CDS and possession of contraband in a place of confinement. Kellam was held without bond and transferred to the custody of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. The Ocean City Police Department continues to work with the Worcester County State鈥檚 Attorney鈥檚 Office as the case proceeds through the judicial system.

