Joint Statement from 11 State Attorneys General: State and Local Law Enforcement Cannot be Commandeered for Federal Immigration Enforcement

A coalition of state attorneys general including Attorney General Anthony G. Brown of Maryland as well as Attorneys General from California, New York, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Mexico, and Vermont, issued a joint statement addressing a memorandum from a Trump-era appointee at the U.S. Department of Justice regarding state and local roles in federal immigration enforcement. According to the statement, the longstanding Supreme Court precedent, particularly in the case of Printz v. United States, establishes that the U.S. Constitution prohibits the federal government from compelling states to enforce federal laws. It mentioned that while the federal government can allocate its own resources for immigration enforcement, it cannot mandate state or local officers to perform these duties, as this would undermine the principles of federalism foundational to the American system.