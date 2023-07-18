Josette Manning Sworn in a Secretary of DHSS

Image courtesy Delaware.gov

Molly Magarik has stepped down as Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services and Josette Manning was sworn in as the next secretary Monday. The move was announced last month when Governor John Carey made several nominations to key administrative posts. The Governor nominated Josette Manning, who has been the Secretary of Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families since 2017, to head up DHSS.

The Deputy Secretary of DSCYF, Steven Yeatman was nominated to take over as Secretary. Both nominations were confirmed by the State Senate on June 21st.