Judge Denies Motion in New Castle Church Coronavirus Restriction Case

A judge has denied Reverend Dr. Christopher Bullock’s motion for a temporary restraining order of Governor Carney’s restrictions on the size of groups allowed in churches and houses of worship during the coronavirus pandemic saying they violate the Constitution. Attorney Thomas Neuberger has filed an emergency appeal to the Third Circuit and is asking for a decision today.

Governor Carney briefly commented on the lawsuit Friday during his coronavirus update saying that the guidance in the beginning was to protect public health and not put people at risk as many congregants are of vulnerable populations. Churches have always been considered essential, however the restriction to groups of 10 people or less led many to close their doors for the duration with many churches opting for online services or other offerings.