Judge: Md. Must Remain Part Of Federal Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Program

A judge has ruled that Maryland and the Hogan Administration must continue to take part in the federal enhanced unemployment benefits program.

A Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Tuesday ruled against Governor Larry Hogan’s effort to end Maryland’s involvement in the program. The governor wanted to stop the enhanced $300-a-week benefits earlier this month, but the step was challenged in court – as it turns out successfully.

The federal programs are scheduled to end September 6th. Hogan has said the higher benefits are a disincentive for unemployed Marylanders to seek work.

Hogan posted this statement on Facebook after Tuesday’s ruling:

“We fundamentally disagree with today’s decision. This lawsuit is hurting our small businesses, jeopardizing our economic recovery, and will cause significant job loss. Most states have already ended enhanced benefits, and the White House and the U.S. Department of Labor have affirmed that states have every right to do so. While we firmly believe the law is on our side, adjudication of the case would extend beyond the end of the federal programs. With more jobs available than ever before, work search requirements for federal programs will go into effect next week. Claimants must search for work using the Maryland Workforce Exchange, which has over 250,000 jobs available across the state.“