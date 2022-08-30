Judge Upholds 2 Guilty Verdicts Against Del. Auditor McGuiness, Denies New Trial

Nearly two months after the trial of Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness ended with a jury finding her guilty of conflict of interest, structuring and official misconduct, a judge has tossed the structuring decision but upheld the two others.

Also, Judge William Carpenter in a ruling Tuesday denied a motion from McGuiness for a new trial.

McGuiness, a Democrat who previously served as a Rehoboth Beach Commissioner, has been campaigning for re-election. She faces Lydia York in the Democratic Primary Tuesday, September 13th.

A statement was released Tuesday by Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola, D-Newark, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D- Newark / Bear and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, D-Wilmington:

“As leaders of the Delaware Senate, we called on Auditor Kathy McGuiness to resign when she was first indicted on multiple criminal charges in late 2021. We again called on her to resign when she was found guilty of those crimes by a jury of her peers.

After she repeatedly refused to put the public’s interests ahead of her own, we held a special session where the Senate voted to call on Governor John Carney and our colleagues in the House to begin removal proceedings, a Constitutional power granted to the General Assembly that was dismissed as political theater.

Delawareans have had enough.

Now that she has been tried and convicted of multiple crimes and her request for a new trial has been denied, Kathy McGuiness owes it to the people of Delaware to do what is right and step down before she is forced out of the elected office that the Attorney General, a jury and a Superior Court judge all agree she used to violate the public’s trust.”

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)