July 4th Events

This year’s events are a little modified, but at least this year there will be celebrations and a reason to celebrate with the lifting of Delaware’s State of Emergency on July 13th.

FRIDAY, JULY 2 –

Snow Hill – Independence Day Celebration at Sturgis Park beginning at 5pm – fireworks

SATURDAY, JULY 3 –

Laurel – Fireworks are postponed to July 10 at dusk. The Laurel Ministerial Independence Day Prayer Breakfast will take place at 8am at Abbott’s on Broadcreek.

– Fireworks are postponed to July 10 at dusk. The Laurel Ministerial Independence Day Prayer Breakfast will take place at 8am at Abbott’s on Broadcreek. Berlin – Fireworks 9pm

– Fireworks 9pm Rehoboth Beach – The Funsters at the Bandstand at 8pm – Fireworks around 9:30pm followed by more music from the Funsters till 11pm.Portable restrooms will be available at several street ends to augment the comfort stations & hand sanitizing stations will be provided along the beach & boardwalk as well. Watch for changes in the traffic pattern beginning at 6pm – take the bus or park & ride service into town.

– The Funsters at the Bandstand at 8pm – Fireworks around 9:30pm followed by more music from the Funsters till 11pm.Portable restrooms will be available at several street ends to augment the comfort stations & hand sanitizing stations will be provided along the beach & boardwalk as well. Watch for changes in the traffic pattern beginning at 6pm – take the bus or park & ride service into town.

Road closures will be implemented to facilitate access and safety:

– Vehicular traffic in the bandstand area will be closed from 6 pm-midnight.

– ​Beginning at 6 pm, only bus traffic and residents will be permitted on Henlopen and Surf avenues.

– Vehicles will not be able to cross Rehoboth Avenue at the circle beginning at 7 pm.

– Rehoboth Avenue eastbound and Church Street from State Route 1 will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 8:30 pm. At that point, all vehicles entering Rehoboth Beach will have to do so via State Road to Bayard Avenue.

– Residents on Henlopen Avenue, in Henlopen Acres, and North Shores must access their residences via Second Street beginning at 8:30 pm.

– To exit Rehoboth after the fireworks, vehicles north of Rehoboth Avenue will be directed to exit via Rehoboth and Columbia avenues. Vehicles on the south side of Rehoboth Avenue, will use Bayard Avenue to State Route 1 southbound only or Hickman or Munson streets to State Road to Route 1 north- and southbound.

Alternatives for getting there

Sit back and relax and leave the driving to someone else. The city strongly encourages visitors to utilize the DART Park & Ride Service to travel into downtown. Visit the DART website or call 302-226-2001 for more information.

In addition, the Jolly Trolley will operate its Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach shuttle services on a revised schedule from 3 pm July 3 – 1 am July 4. The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach fixed route will be from/to the Rehoboth Beach bandstand and to/from South Dewey Beach at Dickinson Street, on the Bay, including servicing Dewey Beach stops along the ocean side of Highway One. Please note that during and after the fireworks, in Rehoboth Beach, the Convention Center, Village by the Sea, and uptown Christian Street stops will be closed. Traffic delays are expected. For more route information, visit jollytrolley.com or call 302-644-0400.

SUNDAY, JULY 4 –

Lewes – 11:30am – Boat Parade in Lewes-Rehoboth Canal from Roosevelt Inlet to Fishermans Wharf

NO kids games at Second Street this year

5pm-ish the Lewes Doo Dah Parade

Fireworks at dusk

Ocean City – Fireworks at North Division Street & Northside Park at 9:30pm

– Fireworks at North Division Street & Northside Park at 9:30pm Salisbury – Red, White & Boom – James M. Bennett HS – gates open 6pm – fireworks at 9:15pm (FREE)

– Red, White & Boom – James M. Bennett HS – gates open 6pm – fireworks at 9:15pm (FREE) Dover – July 4 th Parade – 7pm along State Street from Hazel Road to Loockerman Street to Federal Street to Legislative Mall with fireworks at dusk

– July 4 Parade – 7pm along State Street from Hazel Road to Loockerman Street to Federal Street to Legislative Mall with fireworks at dusk Milton – Bring Mayberry Back to Milton – 10am to 2pm – picnics, parades, flags, games and patriotic pride at Memorial Park

– Bring Mayberry Back to Milton – 10am to 2pm – picnics, parades, flags, games and patriotic pride at Memorial Park Bethany Beach – 287 th Army Band at the Bandstand – 7:30pm

– 287 Army Band at the Bandstand – 7:30pm Dewey Beach – Fireworks beginning at 9pm in Rehoboth Bay

MONDAY, JULY 5 –