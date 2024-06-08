July 4th Festivities & Fireworks

June 8, 2024/Mari Lou

Sunday, June 30, 2024

BETHANY BEACH

 

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

BERLIN

  • Fireworks beginning at 9pm at Heron Park

 

 

Thursday, July 4, 2024
MILTON

  • 10am – 2pm – Milton Memorial Park
    Bring Mayberry Back to Milton! Fun for the whole family – classic games and crafts to Delaware’s largest water balloon fight.

 

LEWES – Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

  • 9am – Old-fashioned games for the kids on Second Street  
  • 1:30pm the Boat Parade down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal to Fisherman’s Wharf (should be passing the judges’ stand around 2pm) To be eligible for a prize – must be registered by 3pm on July 3rd – forms available at Lewes Chamber Visitor Center & Lewes Harbour Marina Bait & Tackle – info -call Chamber at 302-645-8073)  
  • 5pm the Doo-Dah Parade begins on King’s Highway, Savannah Road and to Second Street
  • Dusk – Fireworks from Lewes Beach

 

BETHANY BEACH – “Celebrating 40 Years” 

  • 12pm – Parade 
  • 7:15pm – Awards ceremony
  • 7:30pm – Entertainment at the Bandstand from “The 1974”
  • Dusk – Fireworks

 

LAUREL

  • 2pm – Fun begins at Janosik Park – Live music, kids activities, food and more
  • 4 – 8pm – Car & Truck Show/Janosik Park, Front Street (registration / info – Will Warren – 410-726-5617)
  • 5:30pm Cornhole Tournament, Janosik Park Register at Town Hall or day of $25
  • 7pm – “Bold Stripes, Bright Stars & Brave Hearts” Parade (line up begins at 6pm on Evergreen Drive) – information or to enter – 302-875-2277
  • Dusk – fireworks

                     https://www.facebook.com/p/Laurel-4th-of-July-100066500654899/

 

DEWEY BEACH

  • 2pm – Live music at the Rusty Rudder all day
  • 9pm – Fireworks on the Bayside (will be visible throughout town)

 

OCEAN CITY
Northside Park, 125th Street

  • 8pm – Music
  • 9:30pm – Fireworks

Downtown on the Beach

  • 6:30pm – Music at Caroline Street Stage
  • 9:30pm – Fireworks

Best options – take the bus from anywhere in town or from West OC park & ride – parking free – shuttle $4 all day.  Parking is limited throughout town – Bus fare – $4 ride all day

 

SALISBURY – RED, WHITE & BOOM 2024

  • 6pm – Gates open at James M. Bennett High School – vendors will be open & there’s plenty of free parking. 
  • 9:15pm – Fireworks 

The fireworks will be visible nearly everywhere in town – you can join your friends and neighbors at JMB or celebrate the 4th with elsewhere around town.

 

Friday, July 5, 2024

SNOW HILL, MD

  • 5pm – Sturgis Park – games, food vendors, live entertainment
  • 9pm – Fireworks

 

Saturday, July 6, 2024

REHOBOTH BEACH

 

  • 8pm – Music with the Funsters at the Bandstand – before and after the fireworks (ending at midnight)
  • 9:30pm – Fireworks  (but could begin earlier)

Spectators should be in town early!!

  • Bandstand will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6pm – midnight
  • Parking Information –
    – Use the DART Park & Ride
    – Metered & non-metered fee permit parking spaces throughout town where available
    – Jolly Trolley
  •  Residents on Henlopen Avenue, in Henlopen Acres, and North Shores must access their residences via Second Street beginning at 7 pm
  • Vehicles will not be able to cross Rehoboth Avenue at the circle beginning at 7:30 pm.
  • Rehoboth Avenue eastbound and Church Street from State Route 1 will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 8 pm. At that point, all vehicles entering Rehoboth Beach will have to do so via State Road to Bayard Avenue.

After the fireworks –

  • Vehicles north of Rehoboth Avenue will be directed to exit via Rehoboth and Columbia avenues. Vehicles on the south side of Rehoboth Avenue will use Bayard Avenue to State Route 1 southbound only or Hickman or Munson streets to State Road to Route 1 north- and southbound.

