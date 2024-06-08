July 4th Festivities & Fireworks
Sunday, June 30, 2024
BETHANY BEACH
- Firecracker 5K Run/Walk – 7:15am at the Bandstand – For information or to register – https://www.bethanybeach5k.com/
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
BERLIN
- Fireworks beginning at 9pm at Heron Park
Thursday, July 4, 2024
MILTON
-
10am – 2pm – Milton Memorial Park
Bring Mayberry Back to Milton! Fun for the whole family – classic games and crafts to Delaware’s largest water balloon fight.
LEWES – Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
- 9am – Old-fashioned games for the kids on Second Street
- 1:30pm the Boat Parade down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal to Fisherman’s Wharf (should be passing the judges’ stand around 2pm) To be eligible for a prize – must be registered by 3pm on July 3rd – forms available at Lewes Chamber Visitor Center & Lewes Harbour Marina Bait & Tackle – info -call Chamber at 302-645-8073)
- 5pm the Doo-Dah Parade begins on King’s Highway, Savannah Road and to Second Street
- Dusk – Fireworks from Lewes Beach
BETHANY BEACH – “Celebrating 40 Years”
- 12pm – Parade
- 7:15pm – Awards ceremony
- 7:30pm – Entertainment at the Bandstand from “The 1974”
- Dusk – Fireworks
LAUREL
- 2pm – Fun begins at Janosik Park – Live music, kids activities, food and more
- 4 – 8pm – Car & Truck Show/Janosik Park, Front Street (registration / info – Will Warren – 410-726-5617)
- 5:30pm Cornhole Tournament, Janosik Park Register at Town Hall or day of $25
- 7pm – “Bold Stripes, Bright Stars & Brave Hearts” Parade (line up begins at 6pm on Evergreen Drive) – information or to enter – 302-875-2277
- Dusk – fireworks
https://www.facebook.com/p/Laurel-4th-of-July-100066500654899/
DEWEY BEACH
- 2pm – Live music at the Rusty Rudder all day
- 9pm – Fireworks on the Bayside (will be visible throughout town)
OCEAN CITY
Northside Park, 125th Street –
- 8pm – Music
- 9:30pm – Fireworks
Downtown on the Beach –
- 6:30pm – Music at Caroline Street Stage
- 9:30pm – Fireworks
Best options – take the bus from anywhere in town or from West OC park & ride – parking free – shuttle $4 all day. Parking is limited throughout town – Bus fare – $4 ride all day
SALISBURY – RED, WHITE & BOOM 2024
- 6pm – Gates open at James M. Bennett High School – vendors will be open & there’s plenty of free parking.
- 9:15pm – Fireworks
The fireworks will be visible nearly everywhere in town – you can join your friends and neighbors at JMB or celebrate the 4th with elsewhere around town.
Friday, July 5, 2024
SNOW HILL, MD
- 5pm – Sturgis Park – games, food vendors, live entertainment
- 9pm – Fireworks
Saturday, July 6, 2024
REHOBOTH BEACH
- 7:30am – 33rd Firecracker 5K
- Packet Pickup – Friday, July 5 at New Balance Store 4-6pm
- Information – https://runsignup.com/Race/DE/RehobothBeach/BeachPaperFirecracker5kRunSSVirtualSummerSeries5
- 8pm – Music with the Funsters at the Bandstand – before and after the fireworks (ending at midnight)
- 9:30pm – Fireworks (but could begin earlier)
Spectators should be in town early!!
- Bandstand will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6pm – midnight
- Parking Information –
– Use the DART Park & Ride
– Metered & non-metered fee permit parking spaces throughout town where available
– Jolly Trolley
- Residents on Henlopen Avenue, in Henlopen Acres, and North Shores must access their residences via Second Street beginning at 7 pm
- Vehicles will not be able to cross Rehoboth Avenue at the circle beginning at 7:30 pm.
- Rehoboth Avenue eastbound and Church Street from State Route 1 will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 8 pm. At that point, all vehicles entering Rehoboth Beach will have to do so via State Road to Bayard Avenue.
After the fireworks –
- Vehicles north of Rehoboth Avenue will be directed to exit via Rehoboth and Columbia avenues. Vehicles on the south side of Rehoboth Avenue will use Bayard Avenue to State Route 1 southbound only or Hickman or Munson streets to State Road to Route 1 north- and southbound.