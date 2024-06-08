July 4th Festivities & Fireworks

Sunday, June 30, 2024

BETHANY BEACH

Firecracker 5K Run/Walk – 7:15am at the Bandstand – For information or to register – https://www.bethanybeach5k.com/

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

BERLIN

Fireworks beginning at 9pm at Heron Park

Thursday, July 4, 2024

MILTON

10am – 2pm – Milton Memorial Park

Bring Mayberry Back to Milton! Fun for the whole family – classic games and crafts to Delaware’s largest water balloon fight.

LEWES – Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration



9am – Old-fashioned games for the kids on Second Street

1:30pm the Boat Parade down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal to Fisherman’s Wharf (should be passing the judges’ stand around 2pm) To be eligible for a prize – must be registered by 3pm on July 3 rd – forms available at Lewes Chamber Visitor Center & Lewes Harbour Marina Bait & Tackle – info -call Chamber at 302-645-8073)

5pm the Doo-Dah Parade begins on King’s Highway, Savannah Road and to Second Street

Dusk – Fireworks from Lewes Beach

BETHANY BEACH – “Celebrating 40 Years”



12pm – Parade



7:15pm – Awards ceremony



7:30pm – Entertainment at the Bandstand from “The 1974”

Dusk – Fireworks



LAUREL



2pm – Fun begins at Janosik Park – Live music, kids activities, food and more

4 – 8pm – Car & Truck Show/Janosik Park, Front Street (registration / info – Will Warren – 410-726-5617)

5:30pm Cornhole Tournament, Janosik Park Register at Town Hall or day of $25

7pm – “Bold Stripes, Bright Stars & Brave Hearts” Parade (line up begins at 6pm on Evergreen Drive) – information or to enter – 302-875-2277

Dusk – fireworks

https://www.facebook.com/p/Laurel-4th-of-July-100066500654899/

DEWEY BEACH



2pm – Live music at the Rusty Rudder all day



9pm – Fireworks on the Bayside (will be visible throughout town)

OCEAN CITY

Northside Park, 125th Street –



8pm – Music

9:30pm – Fireworks



Downtown on the Beach –



6:30pm – Music at Caroline Street Stage

9:30pm – Fireworks



Best options – take the bus from anywhere in town or from West OC park & ride – parking free – shuttle $4 all day. Parking is limited throughout town – Bus fare – $4 ride all day

SALISBURY – RED, WHITE & BOOM 2024

6pm – Gates open at James M. Bennett High School – vendors will be open & there’s plenty of free parking.

9:15pm – Fireworks



The fireworks will be visible nearly everywhere in town – you can join your friends and neighbors at JMB or celebrate the 4th with elsewhere around town.

Friday, July 5, 2024

SNOW HILL, MD

5pm – Sturgis Park – games, food vendors, live entertainment

9pm – Fireworks

Saturday, July 6, 2024



REHOBOTH BEACH

7:30am – 33 rd Firecracker 5K

Packet Pickup – Friday, July 5 at New Balance Store 4-6pm Information – https://runsignup.com/Race/DE/RehobothBeach/BeachPaperFirecracker5kRunSSVirtualSummerSeries5



8pm – Music with the Funsters at the Bandstand – before and after the fireworks (ending at midnight)

9:30pm – Fireworks (but could begin earlier)

Spectators should be in town early!!



Bandstand will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6pm – midnight

Parking Information –

– Use the DART Park & Ride

– Metered & non-metered fee permit parking spaces throughout town where available

– Jolly Trolley

Residents on Henlopen Avenue, in Henlopen Acres, and North Shores must access their residences via Second Street beginning at 7 pm

Vehicles will not be able to cross Rehoboth Avenue at the circle beginning at 7:30 pm.

Rehoboth Avenue eastbound and Church Street from State Route 1 will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 8 pm. At that point, all vehicles entering Rehoboth Beach will have to do so via State Road to Bayard Avenue.

After the fireworks –