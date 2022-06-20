JULY IS PEACH MONTH

National Peach Month recognizes the fuzzy stone fruit that provides us with a bounty of sweet goodness all summer long!

Peaches are no stranger to Delaware – they were introduced to Delaware by the Spanish over 500 years ago and by the 1600s were so abundant, the University of Delaware says farmers fed them to their pigs! Delaware became the nation’s top peach producer in 1875 – and in 1895 the state adopted the Peach Blossom as the state flower.

While not a big peach producer today, there are about 2 million pounds of peaches produced in the First State – and you’ll find peach orchards in Sussex and Kent Counties.

Generally speaking, there are two types of peaches – freestone and clingstone. The flesh determines the type of peach. How the flesh comes away from the stone or the pit in the middle of the peach gives it the name. When the meat comes away freely from the stone, the peach is a freestone peach; if the flesh clings to the peach, it’s a clingstone.

While Georgia may be the first state to come to mind when we think of peaches, California actually leads the nation in production. In the United States, 20 states produce peaches commercially.

HOW TO OBSERVE National Peach Month

Enjoy your favorite peach recipes during the height of the peach season. And – July 17th is Peach Ice Cream Day!

NATIONAL PEACH MONTH HISTORY

In March of 1982, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July to be National Peach Month. The National Peach Council promoted National Peach month activities and encouraged everyone to “reach for a peach” during the month of July.

Partial information – NationalDayCalendar and University of Delaware