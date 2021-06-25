Junction & Breakwater Trail Rehoboth Extension Now Open

Left to right: City of Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills, members of Sussex Cyclists, City of Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Richard Byrne, State Senator Ernesto Lopez, State Representative Tom Schwartzkopf, U.S. Senator Tom Carper, Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski, City of Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Patrick Gossett and City of Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Jay Lagree

It is official. The Junction and Breakwater Pathway Rehoboth Beach Extension is now open.

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) marked the completion of this low-stress multi-model connection into the City of Rehoboth from the Junction and Breakwater Pathway with a ribbon cutting on Friday, June 25, 2021 with special guests U.S. Senator Tom Carper, Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski, State Senator Ernesto Lopez, State Representative Peter Schwartzkopf, City of Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills and local officials.

The $513,000 project, a partnership between DelDOT, DNREC and the City of Rehoboth Beach, included the connection of a 10-foot-wide asphalt trail from Canal Street to Rehoboth Avenue and the development of a two-way buffered bicycle lane along Rehoboth Avenue to Grove Park within the city. The work also included paving, a concrete sidewalk, signage, striping, site amenities and fencing.

“Delaware has the best beaches in the country, and I’m delighted to see a project unveiled that will make them more accessible,” said Senator Tom Carper. “Equipped with buffered bike lanes and an expansive trail, this pathway will allow Delawareans to travel from Rehoboth to Lewes without needing to drive. It’s great to see the First State moving forward with this kind of innovative and forward-thinking infrastructure project. In the Senate, I’m leading the charge on infrastructure legislation that will improve safety and keep communities connected.”

“Our mission at DelDOT is to provide excellence in transportation and we continue to focus on how we can help people move around without needing a car to get to where they want to go,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “This connector is the true definition of an alternative transportation facility available for all to enjoy whether for recreation or as a means of travel to connect people to the places they want to go. It not only increases mobility for bicyclists and pedestrians, but it provides them with a safer route as well.”

“Among the many things we love about our community is its walk- and bike-ability. We’re grateful that DelDOT has created this extension that facilitates biking and walking more safely between Rehoboth Beach and the Junction and Breakwater Trail,” said City of Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills.

This is the final link to the approximately 14 plus mile Junction and Breakwater Pathway that follows a section of the former Penn Central railroad. The first portion of the trail opened in December 2003. Currently, from June through August, 800 to 950 people utilize it daily. The completion of the Junction and Breakwater Pathway Rehoboth Beach Extension concludes a nearly 20-year effort and now makes it possible to travel from the City of Rehoboth to Lewes or vice versa on bike or on foot.

The State of Delaware has more than 500 miles of pedestrian and bike trails that allow users to meander through historical towns, experience our beautiful outdoor spaces and appreciate all that makes our State so unique. DelDOT encourages residents and visitors to explore all modes of transportation and continues to make improvements in all three counties to make bicycling and walking safer and more pleasant. For more information, trail maps or details on upcoming projects, visit DelDOT.gov.

DART First State’s Bike and Bus program makes it convenient for cyclists wanting to take one-way bike trips. All local buses have racks on the front to store two bicycles. In addition to these local routes, three routes provide inter-county service throughout Delaware. To plan your next adventure visit dartfirststate.com.