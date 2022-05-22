JUNE IS MEN’S HEALTH MONTH

Happy Father’s Day! Throughout June, Men’s Health Month focuses on improving the lifestyles of men. While there are several approaches to improving overall health, diet and exercise are the targets of any changes.

All month long, community events and clinics take place to increase awareness of the leading health concerns men face. It’s important to encourage the men in our lives to get regular checkups and be aware of the risks for their age, ethnicity, and lifestyle.

Know your preventable risks

Take steps to create healthful habits

Schedule routine tests for early detection of disease

Learn your risk factors

Document your family history with your physician

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the leading causes of death among men are heart disease, cancer, and accidental death.

HOW TO OBSERVE

Make a commitment to have a health checkup.

If you’ve recently had one and you are at risk, consider making changes to your lifestyle to improve your health.

Talk to your physician about the steps to take.

Talk to the men in your life about making an appointment for a checkup.

Take a walk with your father, brother, husband, son, friend or co-worker.

Cook up a healthy meal for the man in your life.

Learn more about Men’s Health Month by participating in Wear BLUE Day the Friday before Father’s Day.

HISTORY

Men’s Health Month has been observed since 1994.

Information courtesy National Day Calendar