JUNE IS PTSD AWARENESS MONTH

National PTSD Awareness Month is observed annually in June. The month is dedicated to raising awareness about the condition and how to access treatment. June 27th is also National PTSD Awareness Day.

According to the National Center for PTSD, between 7 and 8 percent of the population will experience Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) during their lifetime.

Men, women, and children can experience PTSD as a result of trauma in their lives. Events due to combat, accidents, disasters, and abuse are just a few of the causes of PSTD. No matter the reason, PTSD is treatable, but not everyone seeks treatment. There are resources available to help diagnosis PTSD and get help. There is no shame in seeking assistance.

HOW TO OBSERVE

If you or someone you know might be experiencing PTSD, visit these resources below, or seek professional care from a therapist who has experience treating PTSD.

National PTSD Awareness Month is a campaign supported by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

Information courtesy National Day Calendar