Jury Selection Begins Today in Hunter Biden Gun Crime Trial in Wilmington

After a weekend at the family’s North Shores beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Hunter Biden is in Wilmington as jury selection begins today in his federal gun crime trial. Biden faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if he is convicted on all counts – of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. Biden could also face a fine of $250,000.