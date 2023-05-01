Jury Selection to Begin Today in Austin Davidson Murder Trial in Salisbury

Image courtesy MSP

Jury selection is expected to begin today in the Circuit Court of Wicomico County for Austin Davidson who is charged in the murder of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard in June of 2022. The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

Image courtesy Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office

Davidson was indicted on 18 charges, including 1st and 2nd degree murder and multiple weapons offenses. He has been held without bond since his arrest on June 12, 2022 at the Allegany County Detention Center in Cumberland, MD. The Prosecution is seeking life without the possibility of parole.

Davidson was arrested after a massive manhunt in the Pittsville area. Deputy First Class Hilliard, who was posthumously elevated to Corporal, was attempting to arrest a fugitive wanted on multiple felony warrants in several jurisdictions when he was shot by Davidson as he exited the Talbot Apartments.