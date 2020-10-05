Jury Trials Permitted To Resume In Del.

For the seventh time, Delaware Chief Justice Collins Seitz Jr has extended the judicial emergency declared during the pandemic.

Courts are moving, however, into a modified phase three reopening Monday. Jury trials are allowed to resume, and courthouses may accommodate up to 75-percent of their capacities. Court staffing levels are increased, and more people are allowed in courtrooms. People are screened at courthouse entrances, and masks are required in court houses.

Use of video and audio technology is still encouraged when possible.