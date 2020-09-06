Jury Trials Set To Resume Next Month In Del.

Jury trials are scheduled to start up again in October in Delaware under a plan released by Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Junior.

The judicial emergency and its terms are also extended an additional 30 days until October 5th. Jury trials would mark a move into a modified phase three of a four-phase court reopening plan that was announced in May.

“Since the pandemic struck earlier this year, the Courts have made significant changes to address health and safety issues — screening all who enter our facilities, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, requiring masks and social distancing while in our buildings — and in our court facilities themselves — installing plastic shields in public areas and courtrooms and making hand sanitizer easily available. The jury plan builds on those changes and incorporates best practices to address the unique needs of jury service, allowing us to resume jury trials under the safest conditions possible,” Chief Justice Seitz said.

Court facilities will also be allowed to increase staffing and the numbers of people allowed in courtrooms to accommodate jury trials. There will be screening, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.