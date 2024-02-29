Justice of the Peace Court 3 in Georgetown to Change Hours of Operation

Effective March 3rd, Justice of the Peace Court 3 in Georgetown, Delaware, will be reducing its hours as part of a pilot program to optimize the use of judicial resources at the Justice of the Peace court. The court will be open from 6:00 a.m. – midnight daily and will be staffed with judicial officers from 8:00 a.m. – midnight. The court will not accept new cases after 11:00 p.m. and all in-person and virtual activity after 11:00 p.m. should be directed to Justice of the Peace Court 7, 480 Bank Lane, Dover, Delaware. This change will be in effect until further notice.