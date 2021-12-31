Juvenile Arrested For June Shooting Death In Blades

A juvenile is charged with first-degree murder and other related crimes for a fatal shooting in Blades last June.

According to Delaware State Police, an investigation led to a 16-year-old male of Millsboro being identified as a suspect. The teenager was already being held at Ferris School in New Castle County, and was charged there Thursday with murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, robbery and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He was arraigned in Family Court and remained in the custody of The Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services on $130,000 cash bond.

After troopers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of East 4th Street in Blades June 19th, they discovered a 20-year-old man lying on the side of the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim later died in a hospital.

State Police said the investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 302-741-2730 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.