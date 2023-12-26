Juvenile Charged after Assault at Lake Forest HS

A 14 year old student from Lake Forest High School turned herself in to Delaware State Police after an assault at the school on Tuesday, December 19. Police say the teen went into a classroom and assaulted another 14 year old student punching her and stomping on the victim’s head. The suspect was detained by the school resource officer – the victim was treated at an area hospital for serious head injuries.

The suspect was charged with 2nd degree assault and released to a guardian on a $5000 unsecured bond.