Juvenile Charged With Multiple Burglaries In Kent Co.

A 17-year-old male is charged with numerous burglaries and thefts in the Frederica area.

According to Delaware State Police, in November detectives started to investigate burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles in the High Point, Barkers Landing, East Bay Point and Barkers Choice. The teenager was developed as a suspect on November 27th. Troopers took him into custody.

State Police listed these charges:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Burglary Second Degree (Felony)

Burglary Third Degree (Felony)

Theft of a Firearm (Felony)

Attempted Theft Under $1500 victim 62 yrs or Older (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Over $5000 (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Under $1000

13 counts- Theft Under $1500

5 Counts- Attempted Theft Under $1500 Under $1500

15 Counts- Criminal Trespass 3rd

The suspect was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Stevenson House.

State Police said the investigation was active and ongoing. Anyone who lives in these Frederica communities and believes he or she may be a victim but did not make a police report may contact DSP at 302-698-8426.