Juvenile Curfew Hours Changed in Bethany Beach – Effective Today

The Bethany Beach Town Council has voted to change the Juvenile Curfew hours for anyone under the age of 18. The curfew has changed – effective Friday, July 16 – from 1am to 5am to 11pm to 5am. Town officials advise home owners who rent to advise their renters of the change. The Juvenile Curfew is in effect through September 30.

Chapter 282-17 Peace and Good Order

Article X. Juvenile Curfew

§282-17. Policy

Between May 1 to September 30, inclusive, of each year, it shall be unlawful for any person 17 years or less of age (under 18) to be or remain in or upon a public place within the Town of Bethany Beach during the period beginning at 11:00 p.m. and ending at 5:00 a.m.

